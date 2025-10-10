Rajasthan: Silver valued at Rs 6.4 crore recovered; 3 arrested

Jaipur, Oct 10 The Jhunjhunu police, in a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Pilani police, have seized 365.7 kg of stolen silver worth nearly Rs 6.4 crore and arrested three accused in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

The silver, believed to have been stolen from Chennai, was recovered from a house at Pilani in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

Acting on the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, and under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajawat and Circle Officer Vikas Dhindhwal, the operation was executed by the AGTF In-charge SHO Ranjeet Singh Sevda.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Jangid (33), a resident of Keharpura Khurd (Jhunjhunu); Nikhil Jangid (24), resident of Keharpura Khurd (Jhunjhunu) and Rajbir Jangid (31), resident of Badi Thirpali (Churu).

On the instructions of SP Upadhyay, the AGTF and Pilani police conducted this operation in utmost secrecy.

Upon receiving information from the Chennai police, the AGTF team started pursuing the suspects and scanned several CCTV cameras from Jaipur to Pilani and relied on technical intelligence to track the criminals' location.

After tireless efforts, the AGTF team pinpointed the house of Dharampal Jangid in a colony on Rajgarh Road.

When the team raided the house, they recovered a cache of silver hidden inside.

The recovered silver includes utensils, bricks, and decorative items.

Officials said that the Chennai Police provided intelligence on the suspects' movement, prompting AGTF and Pilani police to act swiftly.

Investigators scanned dozens of CCTV cameras along the route from Jaipur to Pilani and used technical surveillance to track the suspects.

Following the trail, police raided the house on Rajgarh Road at Pilani, where the stolen silver was found hidden.

At present, the three suspects have been arrested under preventive charges related to disturbing public peace.

The Jhunjhunu police are awaiting the arrival of a Chennai police team, after which formal handover and further legal action will follow.

