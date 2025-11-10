Rajasthan SIR: Barmer, Chittorgarh lead in voter count form distribution

Jaipur, Nov 10 The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is progressing rapidly across Rajasthan, with the distribution of voter count forms surpassing 21.8 million in just six days, covering nearly 40 per cent of the state’s voters.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan, Barmer and Chittorgarh districts have emerged as the top performers, each exceeding 50 per cent distribution, while Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, and Sirohi trail behind with less than 35 per cent.

CEO Mahajan has issued strict directives to low-performing districts, emphasising that the programme is time-bound and must be completed without delay.

Among the Assembly constituencies, Weir leads with 66.5 per cent distribution, while Ganganagar remains at the bottom with 25 per cent.

Highlighting the growing digital participation, Mahajan said voters can now fill and submit count forms online through the Election Commission’s digital platform. District Election Officers have been instructed to spread awareness via Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) and local organisations.

Video tutorials have been uploaded on the Election Department’s social media channels to guide voters through the online process. Voters submitting their forms online must ensure their name matches the 2025 voter list and use an Aadhaar-linked e-signature device. They need not submit a physical form if the online process is completed successfully.

Mahajan also shared that Rajasthan is performing strongly in mapping progress, with Barmer, Salumbar, Balotra, Nagaur, Dausa, and Phalodi crossing 75 per cent completion. However, Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar, and Ajmer have been advised to accelerate their efforts.

The mapping process will simplify verification, allowing voters previously listed in other states to skip document resubmission.

Meanwhile, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have begun uploading completed forms both offline and online through the newly activated BLO app.

