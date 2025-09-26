Rajasthan: Six mobile phones seized in Jaipur jail; case filed against four prisoners

Jaipur, Sep 26 In yet another case highlighting security lapses inside prisons, six mobile phones were recovered during a surprise search operation at the Jaipur Central Jail on Thursday.

Prisoners had hidden the devices inside their barracks, but the phones were seized by the jail administration.

According to Station House Officer (Lalkothi), Prakash Ram Bishnoi, the search operation began at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and covered wards 3, 5, and 6 of the high-security jail.

During the inspection, a mobile phone and SIM card were recovered from undertrial prisoner Danish Mohammad alias Makkhi, lodged in barrack 2 of ward 3.

Another abandoned mobile phone was found in ward 6.

In ward 5, three convicted inmates -- Gograj Garhwal, Rohitash alias Rawat, and Brahmaswaroop Bunkar -- were also found in possession of mobile phones.

In total, six mobile phones were seized during the two-hour-long operation.

Following the recovery, jail guard Rajan Meena filed a complaint at the Lalkothi police station, after which an FIR was registered against the four prisoners.

The seized devices have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Officials said that mobile phones inside jails pose a serious security threat, as they can be used by inmates to coordinate with criminal networks outside prison, influence witnesses, or even plan illegal activities.

Despite repeated raids, mobile phones continue to surface inside Jaipur Central Jail, raising concerns over the effectiveness of existing security checks.

This is not the first time that Jaipur Central Jail has faced such incidents.

Jail authorities admit that despite strict monitoring, smuggling of phones and SIM cards remains a recurring problem.

Sources suggest that visitors, corrupt staff, and even drone drops in rare cases may be used to sneak devices inside the prison.

Police officials confirmed that the investigation will now focus on identifying how the mobile phones entered the jail and whether the inmates were in touch with external criminal syndicates.

The jail administration has assured that search operations will be intensified in the coming days to curb the smuggling of electronic devices.

