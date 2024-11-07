Rajasthan Speaker meets Pakistan’s Sindh Assembly Speaker in Sydney

Jaipur, Nov Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday met Pakistan’s Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah at a conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union in Australia.

“Met Speaker of Sindh State Assembly Mr. Syed Awais Qadir Shah at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting,” Rajasthan Speaker wrote on X.

He added, “I talked to them in Sindhi language and shared information about Sindh's culture and history. Sindh has been an important centre for the development of Sindhi culture.”

Awais Qadir Shah also invited Devnani to visit Pakistan. Devnani has been elected MLA for the fifth consecutive time from the Sindhi-dominated Ajmer North Assembly constituency.

Devnani informed the 67th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Sydney, Australia, that historical innovations have been made in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

“We are moving towards becoming the best Assembly in the country. There have been all-party meetings in the Assembly while diaries and annual calendars have been published according to the Indian year. With new speed, new direction and innovations, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is moving towards becoming the best Legislative Assembly in the country,” he said while speaking at the conference.

He added that the doors of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly have been opened to the general public.

“The general public, students and researchers are visiting the museum in the Legislative Assembly. Rajasthan's rich culture and political history is being recognised in the country and abroad as tourists are getting a chance to see the unique building of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha closely through Jan Darshan,” he said.

