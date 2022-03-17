Rajasthan: State has achieved the milestone of vaccinating 26,000 children on first day

India on Wednesday started its vaccination campaign for the 12-14 years age group. Parents across the country get their children vaccinated with the first dose. However, state Rajasthan has marked the sustainable number of vaccination in children between 12-14.

According to the reports, over 26,000 children aged between 12 and 14 were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan on the first day of the drive. A spokesperson of the Health Department said “A total of 26,880 beneficiaries in the age group of 12 and 14 were administered Corbevax vaccine at 1,193 sites."

The state has registered vaccines to 29,87,000 children. The central government has given more than 30 lakh Corbevax vaccines to the state.

Yesterday, PM Modi took his Twitter and marked the day as an “important day” in the country. In this Covid-19 pandemic journey, Modi also recalled the efforts of all citizens to prevent the diseases, “Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated,” Modi wrote.