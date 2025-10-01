Rajasthan: Steady decline in crime over last two years, claims police

Jaipur, Oct 1 The state of Rajasthan has witnessed a consistent decline in crime rates over the last two years, highlighting the effectiveness of the Rajasthan Police’s transparent and accountable approach to law enforcement and complaint redressal, say officials.

The data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) includes statistics for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023. However, as compared to these stats, a marked reduction in major categories of crime has been observed in Rajasthan during 2024 and 2025, said officials.

As per comparative data in 2023 vs 2024, crimes against women declined from 45,450 to 36,563 cases, crimes against Scheduled Tribes reduced from 8,449 to 7,008 cases and crimes against Scheduled Castes fell from 2,453 to 2,282 cases.

Economic crimes slightly decreased from 27,675 to 27,637 cases, confirmed officials from police headquarters. Also, the total IPC/BNS registered cases were reduced from 234,985 to 213,352 cases.

Overall, this reflects a 19.45 per cent decrease in total crime in the state over the last two years.

A 9.24 per cent decline in crimes against women has been recorded, reflecting the Rajasthan Police’s commitment to women's safety through improved response mechanisms, community policing, and prompt investigation procedures.

This trend reinforces public trust in the system and demonstrates the impact of proactive government and police initiatives.

The state police’s policy of free, fair, and transparent registration of crimes has played a significant role in ensuring accurate reporting and timely resolution.

The use of technology, increased surveillance, and continuous monitoring has further strengthened crime control efforts. The Rajasthan Police continues to work with dedication under the guidance of the state government, focusing on a people-centric policing model that prioritises the safety and rights of all citizens, especially women and vulnerable communities.

The state remains committed to further strengthening its law and order systems to ensure Rajasthan becomes a model of effective governance and public safety.

