Rajasthan: Teenage Girl Dies, Other Injured as Under-Construction School Balcony Collapses in Udaipur

One girl died another injured in Rajasthan's Udaipur after balcony of under construction building of school collapsed. This incident took place on Friday morning (15 August) morning in Pathar Padi village in tribal dominated area of Kotda. As per the officials girls were passing near the school when this incident occurred. Following the accident injured girl's family took her to Gujarat for treatment.

After this incident villagers have blamed poor construction quality for the tragedy, raising concerns over safety standards at the site. District Education Officer Bharti told The Indian Express that a balcony collapsed at an upper primary school construction site managed by the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, killing one girl and injuring another who were grazing cattle nearby.

No educational activities were taking place at the site, as students are studying in a building 100 metres away. An investigation is underway.