Rajasthan to become 1st state to auction major mineral blocks after taking necessary permissions

Jaipur, Sep 22 Rajasthan is set to become the first state in India to auction major mineral blocks after obtaining all necessary pre-embedded permissions, a move aimed at accelerating mining operations, boosting investment, and generating employment.

The State Department of Mines and Geology has initiated preparations to bring major mineral blocks into operation.

The auction process for pre-embedded blocks is expected to begin soon, with the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust (RSMET) playing a key role in securing the required approvals.

Other states are also preparing to follow suit.

Speaking on the initiative, T. Ravikant, Rajasthan Principal Secretary of the Mines and Petroleum Department, said, "The department has already obtained the necessary permissions for selected major mineral blocks and is moving towards auctioning them. Currently, it takes two-and-a-half to three years to operationalise auctioned mines in most states, including Rajasthan. This delays investment, employment, and revenue generation. Pre-embeddedness will help overcome these delays."

The Union Ministry of Mines recently amended the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, instructing states to prioritise five mineral blocks each, obtain all necessary permissions beforehand, and auction them for faster operationalisation.

In line with these directives, Rajasthan has designated RSMET as a project monitoring unit to coordinate the required approvals and facilitate smooth e-auctions.

Pre-embeddedness refers to obtaining all necessary permissions before the auction of a mineral block.

These include clearance from forest department, environmental clearance, among others like permission from Revenue department for mining on grazing lands, and other legal formalities.

Ravikant added that RSMET has completed geological surveys, block demarcation, and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) mapping for the pre-embedded blocks.

With remaining approvals underway, Rajasthan is on track to conduct the auctions shortly.

Once the letters of intent are issued, mining operations can begin immediately, boosting the mineral supply chain and contributing significantly to the state's economic growth.

