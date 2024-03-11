Rajasthan to become power surplus state soon: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, March 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said that the decisions being taken in the energy sector by the double engine government of the state and the Centre will make his state a power surplus one soon.

CM Sharma said this while addressing a programme on the occasion of the signing of MoUs and PPAs (power purchase agreements) worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore for thermal and renewable energy projects, expansion and strengthening of transmission systems, and other development works in the state.

CM Sharma said that five MoUs and one PPA have been signed between the three power corporations of the state and six Central undertakings for the development of the energy sector, including power generation of more than 31,825 MW in the state.

He said the Rajasthan government will work with full strength, capacity, and dedication to implement the Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) signed on Sunday, and complete (the work related to) them promptly so that the concept of 'Aapno Agrani Rajasthan' turns into reality soon.

CM Sharma said: "Power companies were almost bankrupt due to the mismanagement of the previous government. Our thermal power stations were facing a huge shortage of coal. This made the government buy electricity from the power exchange at expensive rates, which not only caused economic losses but also affected industrial development and agricultural production badly."

He said that the state's Discoms were on the verge of bankruptcy with a debt of Rs 88,700 crore and all the power companies had a total debt burden of more than Rs 1,39,200 crore.

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, speaking on the occasion, said: "We will soon achieve the historic target of producing one billion tonnes of coal."

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that an MoU has also been signed between Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited and the state government.

As per the MoU, the REC Limited will provide a loan of Rs 20,000 crore to various departments, undertakings, institutions, and projects of the state government.

With this, projects related to electricity, water, irrigation, metro, transport, and agriculture in the state will get momentum and the state will become an economically prosperous state, an official said.

Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar said that the department will implement the MoUs in a time-bound manner to increase power production as per the increasing demand of the state.

