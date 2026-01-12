Rajasthan to host grand kite festival on January 14

Jaipur, Jan 12 The Rajasthan Tourism Department will organise the Kite Festival 2026 on January 14, presenting a unique confluence of folk culture, kite flying, lanterns, and fireworks. The festival aims to further strengthen Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage and reinforce its tourism identity on the global stage.

Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riyad said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari will also participate in the event.

Their presence will lend special dignity to the festival and reflect the state government’s commitment to promoting Rajasthan’s cultural heritage, folk traditions, and tourism at the international level.

She noted that the festival, which has been organised continuously for over two decades, has evolved beyond a traditional celebration and has now emerged as a flagship and trusted brand of event-based tourism in Rajasthan.

Tourism Department Deputy Director Upendra Singh Shekhawat said that the one-day festival will be held on January 14, 2026, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Jal Mahal embankment on Amer Road, Jaipur.

The sight of colourful kites soaring against the backdrop of the historic Jal Mahal, the tranquil lake, and the open sky is expected to offer an unforgettable experience for tourists and city residents alike.

The programme will feature cultural performances by folk artists, a kite exhibition, live kite-making demonstrations, and special displays of fancy kite flying.

To enhance the visitor experience, special attractions such as free distribution of traditional cuisine, complimentary kites for foreign tourists, and free camel-cart rides will also be arranged.

Shekhawat added that the second phase of the festival will begin at 6:30 pm, following the daytime celebrations.

“The evening segment will feature the Lantern Festival, where lanterns will be released into the sky, followed by a spectacular fireworks display against the historic backdrop of the Hawa Mahal. The vibrant play of light and colour over the Pink City skyline will serve as the grand finale of the Kite Festival,” he said.

He said that the Kite Festival 2026 once again conveys the message that Rajasthan is not merely a destination to be seen, but an experience to be lived, where skies are filled with kites during the day, and historic monuments glow at night, bearing witness to the celebrations.

The Kite Festival has remained immensely popular over the years among residents, domestic tourists, and international visitors. Each year, thousands of tourists experience Rajasthan’s vibrant culture, folk arts, and renowned hospitality through this event.

The festival is organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department, with the support of the Jaipur District Administration, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, and the Department of Archaeology and Museums.

--IANS

arc/dan

