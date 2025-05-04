Rajasthan Tragedy: 17-Year Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota Hours Before Exam

A minor girl preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has tragically died by suicide in Kota, police confirmed on Sunday. The student reportedly hanged herself on the night before the crucial medical entrance examination.

Authorities were alerted to the incident and promptly arrived at the scene. "A girl hanged herself. When we received the information, we reached the spot," stated Narendra Singh, Head Constable at Kunhadi Police Station. "We took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary where the post-mortem will be done..."

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's death and are working to ascertain the reasons that led to this heartbreaking incident. No suicide note has been recovered. The toll of such cases has reached 16 this year across the state — 15 in Kota alone and one in Jodhpur, a police officer said. Last year, at least 23 students died by suicide in Rajasthan of which 20 in Kota, down from 27 a year ago. Kota is the centre of India’s test-prep business, estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore annually, according to officials in the district administration. Students from around the country arrive here in huge numbers after completing Class X, and register in residential test-prep institutes. They also enrol in schools, most of which are largely for purposes of certification.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.