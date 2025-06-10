Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 Drown While Taking Bath in Banas River in Tonk, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief (VIDEO)

Eight men drowned while bathing in the Banas River in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Tuesday. The victims were reportedly part of a group of 11 who had come from Jaipur for a picnic. According to the media reports, the men were aged between 25 and 30 years. The group entered the river for a bath but accidentally slipped into deep water. Locals pulled all of them out and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Eight were declared dead on arrival while three were rescued and are in stable condition.

