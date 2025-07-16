Rajasthan Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Sikar Girl Dies After Two Heart Attacks at School in Sikar

A nine-year-old girl from Rajasthan's Sikar district died after suffering two suspected heart attacks within hours, according to the reports. The incident took place on Tuesday at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Danta. The student, Prachi Kumawat was a Class 4 student. According to the reports, she collapsed suddenly while opening her lunchbox during the school’s mid-morning break around 11 a.m. School staff rushed her to the nearby Danta Community Health Centre, located about 500 metres from the school.

According to the reports, the medical staff at the CHC administered initial treatment and then referred her to a hospital in Sikar. She was placed in a government ambulance, but suffered a second heart attack on the way. Despite all efforts, she could not be revived. The ambulance left for Sikar around 12.15 p.m. By 1.30 p.m., school authorities were informed that Prachi had passed away.

The principal described Prachi as a smart and cheerful child who knew her tables up to 40. Her last rites were performed Tuesday afternoon.