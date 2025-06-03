Rajasthan Tragedy: Bull Attacks Kills Elderly Man In Kota, Video Surfaces

An unexpected tragic accident took place in Rajasthan's Kota where 85-year-old man died after attack by two bulls. This incident took place in Subhash Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, when a bull knocked him down while man was trying to escape. The footage of man climbing stairs and bull attacking him has gone viral on social media.

The elderly man who died in the accident has been identified as Devkaran Gurjar, a resident of the same lane where the incident took place. Upon seeing two bulls engaged in an intense fight, he climbed a staircase to protect himself, while the bulls also rushed up the stairs and rammed into him, causing him to fall.

To rescues the young man then chased the bull away and helped the injured elderly man. Rakesh Nayak, a neighbour, told Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar that upon hearing screams, the victim’s family rushed outside and found him lying near the shop. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. The deceased is survived by two sons, Mukut Gochar and Brahmnanand, both of whom work in private jobs.