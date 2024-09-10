Rajasthan Train Derailment Attempt Foiled: 70 kg Cement Blocks Placed on Phulera-Ahmedabad Route

On Tuesday, railway officials reported an attempt to derail a loaded goods train in Ajmer district, Rajasthan. The incident involved placing two cement blocks, each weighing approximately 70 kg, on the tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The train did strike the blocks; however, no significant damage or casualties were reported.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official said.

Rajasthan: In Ajmer, a conspiracy to derail a train on the Phulera-Ahmedabad route was foiled when miscreants placed 70 kg cement blocks on the track between Saradhna and Bangar Gram stations.



The train passed safely, breaking the blocks, averting a major accident.

The incident took place between Saradhna and Bangad stations on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. A freight corridor official confirmed that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

The report comes a day after an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

