Rajasthan Train Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Railway Canteen Coach Near Luni Station in Jodhpur (Watch Video)

Jodhpur, Rajasthan (November 13, 2024): A massive fire broke out in a railway canteen coach near Luni Railway Station in Jodhpur on Wednesday. A video shared by news agency IANS showed thick black smoke and flames billowing from the windows of the coach, with people on the platform attempting to douse the fire.

Watch video here:

Rajasthan: A fire broke out in the railway canteen coach near Luni Railway Station, Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/X4dMk8ZDkf — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2024

According to regional media reports, the blaze erupted while food was being cooked in the coach, which was being used as temporary living quarters for railway staff. The station master alerted the local fire department, and firefighters arrived at the scene to battle the blaze. The fire department was called to the scene and is working to extinguish the flames.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere at the station. No casualties have been reported so far.