Rajasthan: Two held for using dummy candidates in senior teacher recruitment exam

Jaipur, Dec 20 The Special Operations Group (SOG) has carried out a major crackdown against examination fraud in Rajasthan, arresting two prime accused for allegedly securing selection in the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) Recruitment Examination-2022 by using dummy candidates.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, son of Babu Lal, and Dinesh Kumar, son of Asuram Bishnoi.

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said both accused had been absconding for nearly two years. Permanent arrest warrants had been issued against them by the court, and the SOG had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

According to the investigation, dummy candidates appeared on behalf of the accused on January 29, 2023, in the General Knowledge and Educational Psychology papers of the recruitment examination.

Based on this alleged impersonation, the accused were later selected for the post of Senior Teacher (Science).

Following the initiation of the probe, both went underground. A special team constituted under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Paris Deshmukh traced and apprehended them from different locations.

Dinesh Kumar, son of Babu Lal, was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra, while Dinesh Kumar, son of Asuram Bishnoi, was arrested from Jaipur.

Police Inspector Rajbir Singh, along with constables Mahesh Kumar, Madho Singh and Gangasahai, played a key role in the operation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SOG) Prakash Kumar Sharma is supervising the ongoing investigation, which is now focused on identifying and arresting the dummy candidates who appeared in the examination on behalf of the accused.

The SOG is also probing large financial transactions linked to the fraud and working to uncover the entire network involved in the racket.

According to experts, the use of dummy candidates continues to undermine the integrity of competitive examinations, posing a serious challenge to fairness and transparency.

Such impersonation erodes public trust, disadvantages genuine candidates and exposes systemic gaps, prompting authorities to strengthen surveillance, verification mechanisms and legal deterrents.

