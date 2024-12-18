Rajasthan: Two Soldiers Killed While Loading Tank Ammunition During Training Exercise at Bikaner’s Mahajan Field

Bikaner, Rajasthan (December 18, 2024): Two soldiers were killed during a training exercise in Bikaner, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday, PTI reported. The incident occurred while they were loading ammunition into a tank. The accident took place at the North Camp of the Mahajan field firing range.

Two soldiers killed in Bikaner's Mahajan field firing range while loading ammunition in tank during training exercise: defence spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/HPzfmx1uwU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2024

According to media reports, one other soldier was critically injured and is being treated at the Suratgarh military hospital. Senior military officials have arrived at the scene following the report of the accident. Mahajan police are also present at the location.

This incident follows a similar tragic event that took place on December 15. During artillery deployment training, Gunner Chandraprakash Patel from Uttar Pradesh lost his life in an accident at the same field firing range.