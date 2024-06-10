Rajasthan: US National Cheated by Shopkeeper in Jaipur, Sold Fake Jewellery Worth Rs 6 Crore; Accused Absconding

A US national was cheated for Rs 6 crore in exchange for fake jewellery that she had purchased from a shop in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Following the intervention of the US Embassy, Jaipur Police have initiated a probe while the shop owner and his son are absconding.

According to reports, the accused sold moissanite stones instead of natural diamonds. Cherish Nortez, a US woman who previously filed an FIR against the accused, shared messages from her friends who claimed to have been similarly cheated. These individuals have reportedly lodged complaints with the US Embassy.

Cherish, a US resident bought jewellery worth Rs 6 crore from a shop in Johri Bazaar in the Manak Chowk police station area in Jaipur. Later in April, she displayed the jewellery at an exhibition in the USA, where it was revealed to be fake.

When Cherish returned to Jaipur and questioned the shop owners, Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav, they dismissed her allegations and turned her away. On May 18, she lodged a complaint against the shop owners at Manak Chowk police station. However, the accused then registered a false case against her.

According to Additional DCP North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, a US resident registered a case against Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav, accusing them of selling fake jewellery worth Rs 6 crore last month.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused had sold silver jewellery with gold polish worth Rs 300 to the foreigner at Rs 6 crore. They had also given her a certificate of authenticity for the jewelry. Nand Kishore, who gave the fake certificate, has been arrested and a search is on for the accused father and son," Shekhawat said, as reported by Etvbharat.com.