Rajasthan Violence: Tension Sparks Over Removal of Stones Near Mosque; Internet Services Suspended for 24 Hours in Chomu

Tension broke out in Chomu town in Rajasthan on Thursday night, December 25, following a dispute over the removal of stones lying outside a mosque located near the local bus stand. The situation escalated quickly, prompting a heavy police deployment in the area.

Police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control after crowds gathered at the site. Senior police officers and administrative personnel rushed to the spot to monitor the situation and ensure peace, reported the news agency IANS.

To prevent any rumours or misinformation, authorities have temporarily suspended internet services in Chomu from 7:00 am on December 26 to 7.00 am on December 27.

According to reports the incident occurred at around 3 am when some people began installing railings at the cleared site. The protest quickly escalated, with a large crowd gathering near the bus stand and pelting stones at the police. Around half a dozen police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting. As the situation spiralled out of control, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, reported NDTV India.