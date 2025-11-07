Rajasthan Wall Collapse: Several Trapped Under Debris, Four Rescued After Boundary Wall Collapses in Dholpur

At least four injured were rescued and sent to the hospital after a boundary wall collapsed in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Friday morning, November 7. According to the news agency IANS, the incident took place at a fair near Machkund Road.

The ill-fated wall between the ground and the power station collapsed, trapping several people. Police and administration teams launched rescue operations with the help of the JCB machines. The four people buried under the debris were pulled out by local residents and a police team and immediately transported to the district hospital.

Visuals From the Scene

Dholpur, Rajasthan: An incident occurred during a fair when a boundary wall collapsed, trapping several people under the debris. Police and administration teams launched rescue operations. Four injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital, and the search operation… pic.twitter.com/Gmjvirwu7j — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2025

The injured people were identified as shopkeepers who came to set up shops at the Sharad Mahotsav fair in Dholpur. At the time of the incident, they were sitting at a tea stall near the wall, when suddenly the wall collapsed. Other shopkeepers nearby immediately rushed to help pull the injured out of the debris.