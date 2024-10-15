Rajasthan will become new destination for global companies: CM

Munich, Oct 15 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led high-level delegation of the government of Rajasthan on Tuesday participated in the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investor Roadshow in Munich (Germany) and invited German innovators and investors to set up units in the Rajasthan on the second day of its Germany visit.

Calling for investments in Rajasthan’s different sectors like automobile, ESDM, supply chain and logistics, tourism, petroleum, mines and minerals, renewable energy, defence, packaging etc., Chief Minister Sharma said that his government’s efforts to make Rajasthan an ideal investment destination has started to yield positive outcomes and investment MoUs worth over INR 15 lakh rupees have been signed within two months of announcement of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024.

Addressing the German investor community during the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investor Roadshow, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “I invite you all to invest in Rajasthan and join us in building a prosperous future. I want to assure every entrepreneur investing in the state that our government stands with them at every step. We want to strengthen our partnership with a developed country like Germany, which is a potent symbol of scientific innovations, technological prowess, prosperity and development. Rajasthan’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, abundant resources and business-friendly policies make us an ideal business destination for the German companies.”

He also said that India is being looked at as a new supply chain destination for global companies and Rajasthan is ready to become the trusted partner of these companies in India due to its pro-active and growth-oriented policies. The Rajasthan government is with you at every step to make your investments prosperous and secure.

Inviting the German investors to look at the renewable energy sector of the state as their potential destination, the Chief Minister also said that Rajasthan will be expanding its renewable power generation capacity to 115 GW by 2031-32 from the present level of 28 GW, which shall require investment of over INR 5.4 lakh crore.

At the investor roadshow held here, the government of Rajasthan signed investment MoUs with several German firms, including Albatross Projects, Flixbus, Partex NV, Veauli Techniks GmbH & Ingo Schmitz etc.

The investment MoUs were signed in the sectors like defence, mobility, Artificial Intelligence (AI), automobile, and skill development sectors. Moreover, the CM-led delegation interacted with German investors, business groups and innovators during the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ investor roadshow and showcased Rajasthan as one of the most prominent investment destinations in India.

Besides the investor roadshow, the CM-led delegation also met with officials of several leading German firms like MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG (packaging), HAWE Hydraulik GmbH (engineering), Albatross Projects (defence), Brainlab (healthcare), Yunex Traffic (urban transport) etc. and invited them for making investments in Rajasthan. Moreover, the delegation will also be meeting several other German firms later in the day (Munich time), including Knauf Engineering GmbH, Horizon Group, Veauli Technik GmbH, Roedl & Partner, Partex etc.

During the meeting with MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG, company officials showed interest in expanding their presence in Rajasthan, including in establishing an IT hub in the state, scaling up their operations and tapping into the vast opportunities Rajasthan offers. The company, which is a global leader in integrated processing and packaging solutions for industries such as food, life sciences, healthcare, and industrial goods, already has a production site in the Ghiloth industrial area of the state.

The Chief Minister-led delegation will also partake in a special ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Tourism Meet to showcase the immense potential and growth opportunities in Rajasthan’s tourism sector and exhort the German investors from the hospitality and real estate sectors to set up tourism units in the state.

