Rajasthan: Woman arrested near university area with MD drugs valued at Rs 6 lakh

Jaipur, Dec 3 The team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a woman and seized MD drugs worth Rs 6 lakh from her possessions in Rajasthan.

NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni said that this entire operation was carried out around Manipal University.

“There was information about drug smuggling and drugs being sold here for a long time. The team started monitoring the developments in and around the area,” he said.

He added that after receiving a tip, the team carried out the operation and a woman was caught, adding that local police personnel of Bagru police station of Jaipur also cooperated in the action.

He identified the woman Kavita Gurjar resident, Gurjar ka Mohalla Dahmi Kala Jaipur.

“Around 123.8 grams of MD drug has been recovered from her possession,” he said.

He added that the NCB Jaipur Zonal Unit has registered a case against the accused woman under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“Intensive investigation of the case is underway, which includes tracing the drug supply chain and identifying other persons involved in this network,” he said.

He said that the targeting of educational institutions by drug traffickers is a serious threat to the youth of the society and the future of the country.

Soni has appealed to the general public and youth to report any suspicious activity related to drug smuggling or abuse.

He said that only by working together we can create a drug-free society and ensure a bright future for the coming generations.

In May, Maharashtra Police uncovered facilities producing mephedrone drug, more popularly known as MD, in two Jodhpur villages.

Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Sirohi police busted another factory manufacturing narcotic drugs in the Sirohi district and arrested two persons in the same month.

The Maharashtra Police seized MD worth Rs 107 crore and raw material valued at Rs 68 lakh from a unit in Jodhpur.

--IANS

arc/dan

