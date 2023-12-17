Rajasthan youth arrested for duping people with Kolkata Police officer's fake social media account

Kolkata, Dec 17 Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan on charges of duping people by opening a fake profile an inspector-rank officer on social media.

The arrested person has been identified as Sheikh Rais.

Earlier too, he was arrested for making similar frauds and had also had spent some time behind the bars for his crime.

In the latest case, the accused opened a fake social media account in the name of the officer-in-charge of Burtolla Police Station. Thereafter, he posted an advertisement from the fake social media account to sell some furniture of the police station. After one person had shown interest in purchasing the same and contacted Rais on the fake social media account.

The accused shared attractive pictures of some furniture.

The prospective buyer was convinced and he was assured of the delivery of the future once an amount of little over Rs 1,00,000 is deposited to a particular bank account.

The convinced buyer did accordingly and soon after he deposited the amount, Rais became totally incommunicado and even the bank account where the amount was deposited was deactivated. Thereafter the duped individual contacted the Burtolla Police Station, which referred the matter to the cops of cyber crime division.

The cyber crime division started the investigation and in that process they gradually tracked the involvement of Rais in the matter.

After Rais' arrest, the police checked his background and came to know that earlier too he was arrested in a similar case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor