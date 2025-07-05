Rajasthan youth murder: Tazia procession cancelled amid rising tensions in Bhilwara

Jaipur, July 5 Protests continue in Jahazpur town of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan on Saturday following the murder of a youth by a mob.

The victim’s family has demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation and bulldozer action on the houses of the accused, while the local administration, in view of rising tensions, has imposed restrictions and cancelled the Tazia procession scheduled for July 5 and 6 during Muharram.

The family has been staging a protest outside the government hospital in Jahazpur since Saturday. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jahazpur has officially withdrawn permission for the Tazia processions, citing law and order concerns.

A complete ban has now been enforced on carrying out processions on both days. According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday around 7:30 PM in the Takiya Masjid area of Jahazpur.

Four youths - Sitaram, Sikandar, Dilkhush, and Deepak - residents of the Chhavni area in Tonk, had come to Jahazpur in a car to attend a function at the home of Sikandar’s sister.

While leaving the main market, their car accidentally hit a handcart. An argument broke out with the cart owner, and soon, around 20 people gathered and began assaulting the group.

Sitaram (25) was pulled out of the vehicle, beaten severely, and thrown onto the road. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. In protest, Jahazpur town observed a complete shutdown on Saturday.

A murder case has been registered against 16 named individuals and 20 unidentified others. Police forces from 10 nearby stations have been deployed to prevent any further unrest.

Hari Nand Kahar, state chief of the Kewat Kahar Samaj, said that Sitaram was brutally murdered.

“We strongly condemn this heinous act. The accused must receive strict punishment. The victim’s family is poor - his father has passed away, and his elderly mother was entirely dependent on him,” he said.

Nand Kahar pointed out that the family must receive Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for one member, adding that the case should be investigated by an SIT and tried in a fast-track court.

Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal said that the incident is serious, and there is anger in society.

“Police are arresting the criminals. A situation of agitation has arisen. People must maintain peace,” he said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor