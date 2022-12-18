Rajasthan's Bhilwara becomes a role model in women's empowerment, DC appoints female as 'MNREGA Mate'

Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, known for its textile, is now leading the way in women's empowerment and becoming a role model in MNREGA, where 'Female Mates' has been appointed to look after the development work under the MNREGA scheme within the district, the district officials informed.

In a conversation withabout the appointment, the District Collector of Bhilwara, Ashish Modi said, "At present, One Lakh Eighty Thousand workers are employed under the MNREGA scheme in the Bhilwara district, and 2750 women have been appointed as MNREGA Mates to look after these workers".

"Our aim behind this is to promote women's empowerment", he said and added, "In MNREGA, only eighth-pass women are made mates, this will empower women to take up studies and look forward to getting appointed to these positions".

Along with the Female Mate in MNREGA, the appointment has also been made as 'Suraksha Sakhi' (security friend). Their responsibility involves to makes other women aware of the security in the area, which is being provided by the police station of the area they work under".

Reportedly, at the Hurda gram panchayat under the Khari Ka Lamba Panchayat headquarters, MNREGA work of digging a ditch is underway where as many as 99 Male workers are involved, and a newly appointed Female Mate Lalita Jain is supervising the work.

Speaking about the supervision experience, Lalita Jain said, "The MNREGA work here involves all Male workers and I get the work done by the male workers. They respect me like their sister and daughter. Some laborers are like my brothers, while some elders are like my father".

MNREGA worker, Chhotu Lal Mali while speaking about the initiative stated, "In the Bhilwara district, women mates are being appointed for MNREGA workers so that women can become empowered. Now it has to be seen whether women metros are appointed in MNREGA in other districts of the country like Bhilwara district or not".

