Rajasthan’s Bhilwara tense after animal remains found outside religious place

Jaipur, Aug 26 Tension prevailed in Bhilwara on Monday after a huge crowd gathered in Parshuram Chauraha protesting against the animal remains being thrown outside a religious premises by anonymous miscreants.

However, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

The protesters demanded a "bulldozer action" against the accused house and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the crime.

The protesters have asked the police to arrest the accused in two days and after the police gave assurance of immediate arrest, the protestors dispersed.

“Traders pulled down the shutters fearing danger after protestors gathered at the Parshuram Chauraha demanding immediate arrest of the accused,” an official said.

SP Rajan Dushyant has appealed to maintain peace and also appealed to shopkeepers to open the market. A huge police force also has been deployed at the Parshuram Chauraha to maintain peace.

Protestors gathered at the Parshuram Chauraha after a social media message went viral inviting people to gather at the circle on Monday at around 11.30 am. Religious figures, along with MP Damodar Agrawal, and MLA Ashok Kothari also gathered with the Protestors.

Animal remains were found outside a religious place in Bhilwara on Sunday. The police also took out a flag march on city streets to maintain peace in the area.

