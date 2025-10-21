Rajasthan's Bhiwadi among India’s most polluted cities post-Diwali

Jaipur, Oct 21 A day after Diwali celebrations, air quality across Rajasthan deteriorated sharply on Tuesday, with Bhiwadi (Khairthal-Tijara) ranking among the top 10 most polluted cities in India.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 338 placing it firmly in the red zone.

Several other cities, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and Dholpur, also reported severe to poor air quality with AQI levels exceeding 200.

Doctors have urged residents -- particularly those with asthma or respiratory illnesses -- to take precautions as pollution levels spike.

On Monday, AQI levels across many parts of the state ranged between 130 and 170.

Other cities also showed alarming figures such as Dholpur had AQI level of 264, Ajmer had AQI level of 239, Alwar had 218, Bharatpur 242, Churu had 21, and Jodhpur had above 250 AQI.

In Jaipur, Shastri Nagar was most polluted. In fact, all monitoring areas reported AQI levels above 200 in state capital. Shastri Nagar and Vidyadhar Nagar registered 287 AQI, Sitapura, Pratap Nagar, and Jagatpura had 275 AQI, Adarsh Nagar and Rajapark had 256. In MI Road and Chardiwari, AQI of 238 was recorded. Even on Monday, these areas had registered moderate to poor air quality, which worsened after the festival.

According to environmental experts, cloudiness and lack of wind have trapped pollutants close to the ground.

Smoke and fine dust from firecrackers, vehicles, and industrial emissions remain suspended in the lower atmosphere due to limited air movement and dense cloud cover.

In terms of AQI in key cities, Bhiwadi had 289 AQI on october 20 while it was 338 on October 21; Dholpur had 245 AQI on October 20, 264 AQI on october 21; Ajmer had AQI of 124 on October 20 while it was 239 on October 21; Alwar had 125 AQI on October 20, while it was 218 on October 21; Bhartpur had 115 of AQI while it was 242 on October 21; and Churu had 166 AQI while it is 219 on Tuesday. Jodhpur had AQI higher to 250 altogether.

Experts warn that the situation may persist for the next few days unless wind speeds increase or rain disperses the pollutants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor