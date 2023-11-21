Rajasthan's Chiranjeevi Yojana to be India's largest health protection scheme: Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 21 Hours after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge released the party's manifesto for Rajasthan promising doubling the amount of the state government's health insurance programme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana will become India's largest health protection programme.

He said that no poor or middle class family will have to mortgage their jewellery or sell their house for the treatment.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I told Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji that the amount of free treatment under Rajasthan's revolutionary Chiranjeevi Yojana should be further increased from existing Rs 25 lakh. Today, it has been increased to Rs 50 lakh for free treatment, making it India's largest health protection scheme."

"Now, poor or middle class families in Rajasthan can get even the best treatment and will not have to sell their house or take a loan, no jewellery have to be mortgaged. This is Congress guarantee," the Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha MP said.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Rajasthan is the only state in the country where people were getting free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under the Chiranjeevi Scheme. Now under this scheme, free treatment facilities up to Rs 50 lakh will be provided. This is truly Chiranjeevi for the people of Rajasthan! Congress worked with all its heart again."

The remarks came after the Congress in its manifesto on Tuesday announced that the amount of the Chiranjeevi insurance will be increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The manifesto was released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rajasthan Chief MInister Ashok Gehlot, Manifesto Committee chairman C.P. Joshi, party leaders. including Sachin Pilot and others present.

Congress manifesto promised caste census, MSP law for farmers, Right to Housing Law, law for Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and reservation for minorities.

Under its minority welfare measures, the Congress has mentioned in its manifesto that it will give reservation according to population. "After caste census, we will undertake to provide reservation as per their population."

The manifesto also promised that four lakh youths will be given government jobs, 10 lakh youths will be given employment, a new cadre of government jobs will be created at the Panchayat level, gas cylinder is currently available for Rs 500, and the price will be reduced to Rs 400 for BPL, NFSA and Ujjawal beneficiaries, bringing RTE law in the state, education up to 12th will be made free in private educational institutions also.

The manifesto also promised that MGNREGA and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days, merchant credit card scheme will be started to provide interest free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders and shopkeepers, government employees will be given fourth pay scale series along with 9,18,27 and officers will be given apex scale, villages and hamlets with a population up to 100 will be connected by road, security guards will be deployed in every village and urban ward and housing will be given to everyone by bringing a Right to Housing law.

The schemes already running will be further strengthened.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the desert state which has a tradition of changing governments for the last three decades.

