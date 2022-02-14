Rajasthan's Dungarpur shows the way to curb crime against girls

Jaipur, Feb 14 At a time when Rajasthan tops the list of crime against women, the state's Dungarpur district became witness to an innovative start where school girls were invited to the district headquarter's police station for a free flowing interaction with the Superintendent of police (SP) and collector to discuss their issues openly.

The initiative was taken under the 'Meri Police Meri Dost' (My police, my friend) campaign which has been launched for the protection of the girl children.

The campaign was launched at the Dungarpur district police station under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi. Talking about the campaign, Joshi said that the initiative has been launched to erase fear from the minds of girls so that they can start trusting police as their friends.

A total of 50 girls spent two hours at the police station. District collector Shubham Chaudhary urged the students to not hide any fact and contact the police if they feel there is anything serious. Police officials asked the girls to drop a slip inside the complaint boxes installed in their schools.

"You can also start talking to Delta didis patrolling in school," they added.

The girls posed questions on a variety of topics such as difference between police and SHO, qualitifications required to become a collector, SP, etc.

They were also taken on a round to all 16 stations. Due to Covid-19 situation, a group of 50 girls will visit the police stations every Saturday, the Dungarpur SP said.

