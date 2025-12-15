Rajaststhan: Counterfeit currency racket busted, 3 arrested

Jaipur, Dec 15 In a major crackdown on counterfeit currency circulation, Nagaur Police in Rajasthan have arrested three persons and recovered fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 86,500 from their possession.

The action was taken in Veer Teja Colony following specific intelligence inputs received from Jaipur Police.

According to police officials, a total of 173 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized during the operation.

Based on information from an informer and inputs from Jaipur Police, the team conducted a raid on Monday in Veer Teja Colony.

Police had received intelligence that Ajay Singh, Ashok and Jagdish were present in the area with counterfeit currency and were planning to circulate it in the local market.

During the search, police recovered 173 fake Rs 500 notes from the accused, amounting to Rs 86,500.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Singh (36), son of Kalyan Singh, resident near the FCI godown; Ashok Jat (23), son of Hukma Ram; and Jagdish Jat (26), son of Narpat Ram—both residents of Veer Teja Colony under Kotwali Police Station, Nagaur.

All three were arrested on the spot, and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency and identify other members of the network.

