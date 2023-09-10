Rajbhar confident of being made minister in UP

Lucknow, Sep 10 Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday expressed confidence that he along with BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan, who lost the Ghosi bypoll recently, will be made ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rajbhar told reporters in Ballia, “Why not? We will become ministers. These opposition people are not our ‘maliks’ (heads). We are in the NDA and the ‘maliks’ of NDA are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J.P. Nadda.”

The SBSP chief, a prominent OBC leader in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was a key campaigner for Chauhan in Ghosi under Mau district which has a substantial Rajbhar caste vote.

BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan lost the bypoll to the SP’s Sudhakar Singh by a margin of 42,759 votes on Friday.

Rajbhar said the opposition parties should be patient and wait for a few days. “They should take care of their hearts as they might get a heart attack soon,” he added.

After the SBSP’s return to the NDA in July, Rajbhar had hinted that he and Chauhan may be inducted into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

When asked if the defeat in the bypoll will have a bearing on the SBSP-BJP ties, Rajbhar said, “We will be with the NDA. Our alliance is for the Lok Sabha polls and not the bypoll. Those who are making these statements are ignorant. After the 2024 general election results, they (SP) will fall flat on the ground,” he added.

