Rajbhar's security personnel booked for thrashing lawyer

Luckow, Jan 11 An FIR has been registered against the security personnel of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, for allegedly thrashing a lawyer on the road when the former's convoy was passing by.

"The incident took place on December 7, 2023, evening but the matter came to light after an FIR was registered at the PGI police station on January 9 on the chief judicial magistrate's order to investigate the matter," said Brijesh Chandra Tiwari, SHO, PGI.

The unidentified security personnel have been booked under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

The case was registered on the complaint of Ashutosh Kumar, 28, a resident of Pancham Khera at Rae Bareli Road, who stated that he is a lawyer at the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court.

"On December 7 evening, I was returning home with my friend on a two-wheeler via VIP road after meeting one of my clients at Krishna Nagar. We had reached Telibagh crossing where Rajbhar's convoy was passing by. We were parallel to the second vehicle in the fleet when suddenly some men got down from the car and started thrashing me," stated the complainant.

"I reported the incident on Dial 112, after which a police team arrived and took me to the hospital," he said, alleging that the men attacked him on the direction of the leader.

He added, "I told the men that I am a lawyer, but they did not listen to me and kept thrashing me while my friend tried to save me. I also tried to register a case in the police station, but they kept delaying, after which I had to take the court's route."

