Raje credits PM Modi for BJP's victory in Rajasthan, MP & Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Dec 7 Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her party's victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, Raje's gesture is being seen as her willingness to co-operate with the BJP high command.

Sharing a video of a felicitation programme for PM Modi organised by the MPs in the Parliament on 'X', the former Rajasthan Chief Minister wrote: "The massive victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisharh hint that Congress' false promises and claims did not work in front of PM Modi's guarantees. PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meeting today."

Sources said that Raje has sought an appointment from BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. She is expected to present her views on the political developments evolving in the state during her meeting with the two top party leaders.

Meanwhile, Baba Balaknath, who is being considered as a contender for the chief ministerial post in Rajasthan, resigned as a Lok Sabha member on Thursday. Later, he also met Amit Shah.

The BJP has retained power in Madhya Pradesh while it wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

