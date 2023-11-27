Raje prays at temple, Gehlot takes feedback as Raj candidates rest & spend time with families

Jaipur, Nov 27 Many candidates were seen in a relaxed mood after hectic campaigning and polling on November 25 in Rajasthan.

On Sunday, the next day of voting, some candidates preferred to spend time with their families, some met their party workers and a few, including former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje went temple hopping.

Some candidates even went to their constituencies and took feedback from the people while some met their workers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did not have any public programme and took feedback from nearby leaders in Jaipur on Sunday.

Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot left for Delhi from Jaipur. He will stay in Delhi for the next few days.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reached Banswara on Sunday. From the helipad, Vasundhara went to the Tripura Sundari Temple directly by car and worshiped there for about 30 minutes.

Congress candidate from Kota North, Shanti Dhariwal, spent time with his family and also met workers at his residence.

Pushpendra Bhardwaj, the Congress candidate from Sanganer, preferred to spend time with wife and children.

Even during the Covid period, he lived among the people without worrying about his family. "I am confident that its benefits will be visible in the election results," he said.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara spent time with his family on Sunday and he also met some people at his residence.

