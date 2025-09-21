Rajeev Chandrasekhar lashes out at media over questions on Kerala BJP Councillor's suicide

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Sunday, reacted angrily when questioned by journalists about the suicide of Thirumala BJP Councillor Anil Kumar, who was found dead under controversial circumstances.

The flashpoint came after reporters asked him about allegations that media persons were manhandled while covering Anil's death.

BJP leader Chandrasekhar accused sections of the press of attempting to shield the CPI-M and spread falsehoods.

"Who told you that? Which channel are you from? Stop spreading lies. This is pure fabrication. You belong to a channel that thrives on lies and has no shame. How can you malign a person who is no longer alive?" he retorted.

BJP leader Chandrasekhar alleged that Anil had been under severe pressure from threats issued by CPI-M leaders.

He claimed the Left party was employing a "new strategy" of intimidation against BJP workers.

"This is a very serious matter. We have evidence that Anil was threatened. In the coming days, the truth will emerge. The CPI-M is trying to silence leaders through fear," he said.

Rejecting the charge that Anil's cooperative society was controlled by the BJP, Chandrasekhar said such claims were completely baseless.

The State BJP President admitted to having spoken with Anil two days before his death but insisted that the conversation did not touch upon financial troubles or issues related to the society.

Visibly agitated by the line of questioning, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the media's focus should be on the threats faced by Anil rather than on "false narratives".

He said that some media outlets were deliberately trying to protect the CPI-M by diverting attention.

"This is not a matter to be trivialised. A young Councillor has died. Instead of searching for the real reasons, some media houses are trying to mislead the public," he added.

The BJP leader reiterated that his party viewed the incident with utmost seriousness and would ensure that the circumstances behind Anil's death were brought to light.

