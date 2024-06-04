Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads by over 8,000 votes against Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading by more than 8,000 votes against Congress rival Shashi Tharoor in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Chandrasekhar was leading by 8,401 votes (103,115 votes) against Tharoor with 94,714 votes.

Former MP Pannian Raveendran of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was trailing in the third position with 71,265 votes.

Earlier in the morning, Chandrasekhar started his day by offering prayers and seeking blessings at the Pazhavangadi Sree Maha Ganapathy and Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temples.

In a post on X, the minister said he also visited the Vettucaud Church and offered prayers.

The voter turnout in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency was 72.17 per cent, slightly lower than the 73.74 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

