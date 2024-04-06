Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Shashi Tharoor's allegation of buying votes, initiates legal action

Thiruvananthapuram, April 6 Union minister and Thiruvananthapuram BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday condemned Shashi Tharoor's accusation of buying votes as baseless aimed to smear his reputation, for which he has initiated legal action.

“Tharoor, a three-time elected MP, is playing third-rate politics. Negative politics has no place in my approach. I stand for positive attitudes and the country's development. Please do not drag me into such cheap politics," said Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar indicated that Tharoor's allegations are false, and emphasised that strong legal action has been initiated against the defamatory statement.

"Tharoor's false claims, akin to his past misleading statements on issues like CAA and Manipur, are aimed at influencing communal votes through baseless accusations," Chandrasekhar stated.

“Tharoor must and will have to answer some of the serious questions in the context of the allegations raised against me,” he pointed out.

“Name the person to whom I gave the money. Tharoor should clarify that if I gave money to woo voters, then he should name the person who took the money from me. As a sitting MP, if he has had such experience earlier, he should specify from whom?”

Chandrasekhar stated that Tharoor's false statement puts the community organisations in the constituency under scanner.

"Tharoor must understand the serious legal consequences of making such baseless allegations. I am following the brave stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against corruption in public life," added the Union minister.

Chandrasekhar, apart from Tharoor, is pitted against CPI candidate and former MP -- Pannyan Raveendran at the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, which has been held by Tharoor since 2009.

