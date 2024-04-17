Rajeev Chandrasekhar's family campaigns for him in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, April 17 In a bid to bolster support for NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, his family members have hit the campaign trail in Thiruvananthapuram and are canvassing for votes alongside friends and party workers.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's wife, Anju and son Ved have been actively engaged in door-to-door campaigning and attending family gatherings, urging residents to cast votes in favour of their candidate.

Talking about the experience of campaigning for her husband, Anju noted that while she had voted in previous elections, this was the first time that she was campaigning.

The Chandrasekhar family's campaign efforts come amid a growing sentiment for change among the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

Anju expressed concern about the state's current trajectory, citing a dependence on foreign countries for both education and employment opportunities.

She also voiced distress over the prevalence of violence, including incidents within college campuses.

Accompanied by their son Ved, who works in the fintech sector in Bengaluru, the Chandrasekhar family is actively engaging with voters, though his daughter Devika, a lawyer, is yet to join the campaign.

They have been moving around the Nemom Assembly constituency exchanging ideas with locals on matters concerning literature and culture.

With a determination to further intensify their efforts in the days ahead, both Anju and Ved are gearing up for an active role in campaigning, which will end on April 24 as voting takes place on April 26.

In Chandrasekhar's maiden contest for the Lok Sabha, he is pitted against three- time sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former MP and veteran CPI leader Panniyan Ravindran.

