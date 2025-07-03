Rajeev Kumar Sharma takes charge as new DGP of Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 3 Senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Thursday formally took charge as the new Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP). The change of command took place during a programme held at the Police Headquarters here.

Upon assuming office, DGP Sharma addressed the media and laid out his vision for the Rajasthan Police.

He emphasised the department’s glorious tradition and expressed a firm commitment to elevating its legacy, especially in aligning with its motto: “Trust in the common man, fear in the criminals.”

“We have been given the opportunity by the government to serve the public, and we must do so with complete loyalty and dedication,” he said.

DGP Sharma expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and the state government for the trust reposed in him. He stressed that every citizen should be able to access police services efficiently at their local police station and that the conduct of police personnel must be courteous and respectful.

Sharma has been appointed as the DGP for an initial term of two years.

He added that Rajasthan Police will increasingly rely on modern technology for crime prevention and investigation, enhancing both efficiency and effectiveness.

“Public safety and dignity are our priorities, and we will ensure maximum public participation in policing efforts,” Sharma said.

The new DGP underscored the importance of caring for the welfare of police personnel who serve tirelessly across the state.

He also affirmed strict enforcement of the new criminal laws in line with the state government’s directives, stating that the results of these efforts are already becoming visible.

“We will emphasise sensitive policing and take strong steps to monitor and control rising cybercrime. Our goal is to make Rajasthan a model state for policing in the country,” he said.

“With coordinated efforts and public involvement, we are committed to creating a safer Rajasthan for all.”

Upon his arrival at the Police Headquarters, Sharma was received by DG (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal and other senior police officials.

He was given a ceremonial guard of honor and inspected the police parade. Following the formal assumption of duties, Sharma held a brief meeting with senior officers and interacted with the media.

Rajeev Kumar Sharma is a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre with over 34 years of service.

A native of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, he holds degrees in M.A., B.P.Ed., and M.Phil.

Throughout his career, Sharma has been recognised for his discipline, administrative efficiency, and leadership qualities. In Rajasthan, he has held several key positions including SP, IG, Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Chief of Law and Order, and Director of the Rajasthan Police Academy.

He has also contributed at the national level through his service with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Sharma has been honored with prestigious national awards, including the President’s Police Medal and the DGP Disc Award.

