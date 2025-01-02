Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Sworn In As Governor of Kerala

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Kerala on Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan and was administered by Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Justice Nitin Jamdar, at 10:30 a.m.

Arlekar succeeded Arif Mohammed Khan, who was appointed as the Governor of Bihar. Khan’s transfer followed an announcement by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, last week.

The event was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior leaders of various political parties.

Arlekar arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and was welcomed at the international airport by Chief Minister Vijayan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and ministers K Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally.