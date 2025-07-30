Rajgarh Rains: Three-Storey House Partially Collapses in Biaora Due to Heavy Rain; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A three-storey house partially collapsed in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh late at night on Tuesday, July 29, due to heavy rains. While the lower portion of the structure gave way, the upper part remains precariously hanging. However, there were no casualties, as the police and municipal administration had evacuated the residents before the incident.

According to reports, the house belonged to Nandu Joshi and is located on Suthalia Road in Biaora area of Rajgarh district. Due to continuous heavy rainfall, cracks had developed in several parts of the building. Concerned passers-by and nearby residents alerted the police and municipal authorities about the danger.

Following local alerts, a joint municipality and police team issued a notice and advised the family to vacate the premises. Nandu Joshi vacated the house on Tuesday morning, managing to move out some household items. As a precaution, two nearby houses were also evacuated.

At around 10 PM, the lower portion of the house collapsed. The remaining upper section now rests precariously on what’s left of the base and is at risk of falling at any time.

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the police, administration, and municipality rushed to the scene. They cleared the surrounding area and urged nearby residents to stay away for safety.