Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll: Delhi BJP shortlists 5 candidates, to announce final name soon

With less than a month to go for the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll, the Delhi BJP has accelerated the process of candidate selection for the seat and will announce the final name in the next two days after shortlisting five people, according to sources.

The bypoll at Rajinder Nagar will be held on June 23 this year.

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha resigned as he was promoted to the Rajya Sabha by his party. AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak for the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

So far, a total of 30 people were interviewed by BJP as likely candidates for the Rajendra Nagar Assembly. Out of which, the party has shortlisted five, according to sources.

"BJP is the world's largest party and we have a democratic policy. We follow the party members before finalizing the candidate's name for the polls. All people including women and young contenders are being considered," said Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda in response to a question fromon the selection of the final candidate.

"AAP is trying to push the candidate for Rajinder Nagar seat who has lost elections from somewhere. He (Durgesh Pathak) was trying to hold a campaign here, but people did not support him," he added.

The Delhi BJP in-charge also alleged that Pathak, who served as the vice-president of the Jal Board, is involved in a "scam of thousands of crores".

"AAP is making only fake promises to Delhi people. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal promises every year to clean the Yamuna river and provide clean drinking water, but it has not been done yet," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress will also announce the name of the candidate for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

