Rajiv Gandhi 33rd Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Former PM

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his respects to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the anniversary of his passing. Serving as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989, Gandhi was tragically assassinated by LTTE cadres in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, during an election campaign in 1991.

"On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," Modi said in a post on X.

On May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated when an LTTE activist triggered an RDX-laden suicide belt. Alongside Gandhi and the assailant, at least 14 others lost their lives in the incident.

May 21 is commemorated annually as Anti-Terrorism Day.