Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute to provide treatment to EWS patients in OPD, IPD

The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Rohini on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will start providing free treatment to Economic Weaker Sections (EWS)/ Poor patients from March 1, 2023.

The Bench headed by the Chief justice bench of the Delhi High Court today, informed by Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital to provide free treatment to EWS patients to the extent of 25 per cent in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and 10 per cent In-Patient Department (IPD).

The bench noted the submissions made by the hospital's counsel before a bench during the hearing of a public interest litigation which alleged that it has not provided free treatment to poor patients in the last two decades.

The bench while deciding to dispose of the matter directed Hospital Administration to continue providing treatment to the poor as undertaken by it.

NGO Social Jurist, represented by advocate Ashok Aggarwal, earlier had moved Delhi High Court in 2018 alleging that the respondent hospital has made unwarranted profits during the last two decades by not providing all free treatment to EWS patients and is therefore liable to make good to the society by paying such amount of unwarranted profit to the respondent government.

The plea also sought direction from the government to recover the said amount from the respondent hospital.

After the court, Advocate Ashok Aggarwal says it was a long battle and is a great victory for poor patients.

( With inputs from ANI )

