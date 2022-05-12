Rajiv Kumar to take charge as new Chief Election Commissioner from May 15th

Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner by the President of India. “Shri Rajiv Kumar will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022 vice Shri Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on the 14 May, 2022,” a press note by the Ministry of Law stated. Sharing the notice over Twitter, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

Rajiv Kumar, who is an IAS officer of 1984 batch of Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as Election Commissioner in August 2020. Kumar has widespread administrative experience in more than 30 years of service during which he held various important assignments including the Administrative postings in his home state of Jharkhand. He also worked in the Central government in various capacities. Kumar was posted as Joint Secretary and then Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance from March 19, 2012, to March 12, 2015.