Rajkot game zone fire: Three arrested individuals sent to 14-day police remand

Rajkot, May 28 Three persons arrested in connection with the May 25 fire incident at a game zone here in which at least 35 people including children were killed have been sent to a 14-day police remand by a court, an official said on Monday.

Yuvraj Singh Solanki, Nitin Jain and Rahul Rathod were sent to 14-day police custody by the court.

Meanwhile, seven officials were suspended on Monday while Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav has been transferred.

Brijesh Kumar Jha has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Rajkot.

The victims' families have been waiting for the DNA identification of their loved ones.

On Monday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory to oversee the ongoing DNA testing.

