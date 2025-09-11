Rajkumar Rai, BJD Leader Shot Dead Outside His House; 6 Bullets Fired By Unidentified Men

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai alias Allah Rai was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men on Wednesday night in Patna. The incident took place at Munnachak area of Chitragupta and came months before the state assembly elections. According to sources, Rai was expected to contest the polls from Raghopur assembly constituency. Police said a detailed investigation is underway but prima facie, a land dispute appeared to be the reason behind the attack. Rai was involved in land-related businesses.

On learning about the incident, a police team rushed Rai to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.Six catridges were recovered from the spot. CCTV footage obtained from the area showed the accused carrying out the crime before fleeing the spot and efforts are on to arrest them. Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai, is a leader of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. He was also running a land-related business. Rai was a resident of Vaishali Raghopur. However, he lived in Munna Chak. According to reports, Rai was politically active in the state. He was murdered months ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar. Rai's sister, Sheela Devi, demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for her brother’s killing. She warned that family members would block roads and gherao the Chitragupta Nagar police station if the accused were not arrested.