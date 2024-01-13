Rajnath approves Rs 10 lakh insurance for BRO's Casual Labourers

New Delhi, Jan 13 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to launch a Group (Term) Insurance Scheme for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) engaged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force for the ongoing project works.

According to the Defence Ministry this scheme will provide the insured value of Rs 10 lakh as an insurance will be given to the next of kin in case of death of a labourer during project.

"Keeping in view the severe risk posed to the lives of CPLs posted in hazardous work-sites, inclement weather, inhospitable terrain and occupational health hazards, and considering the deaths occurred, reported during their engagement," according to the defence ministry.

The provision of insurance coverage on humanitarian grounds will prove to be a great morale booster to the CPLs. This scheme will serve as a social security and welfare measure to the CPLs working in remote and far-flung areas of the nation. It will go a long way in securing the livelihoods of their families, it added.

Ministry of Defence said that it may be recalled that Defence Minister recently approved many welfare measures for the betterment of the CPLs. These include, preservation and transportation of mortal remains and Transport Allowance entitlement of the attendant. Enhancement of Funeral Assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Advance payment against ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 as immediate help in case of death, etc.

