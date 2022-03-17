Rajnath calls Bommai a 'competent and committed CM'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appreciated the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka saying the latter is competent and committed CM.

Singh participated in an inauguration ceremony of the Flight Control System(FCS) Complex of Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) and said that Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru have always been close to his heart.

"He is a competent and committed chief minister. Karnataka and its Capital Bengaluru are always close to my heart. The State is like a big Banyan tree. As it grows tall it also strikes its roots deep retaining its tradition and culture. It is reaching out to the skies as a hub of modern technology," Singh told media persons.

Heaping praises on CM Bommai, the minister said, "Karnataka is making rapid strides and the state will soon carve a niche for itself in the world under his leadership."

Lauding the achievement of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Establishment(ADE) for setting up the FCS Complex in just 45 days, Rajnath said it is "nothing short of a miracle".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor